What's News Today: June 8, 2018

The Town of Bedford and the National D-Day Memorial Foundation will unveil two of six historical markers today. It's part of the Bedford Remembers campaign. One plaque will be dedicated on the platform in from of Smyth Companies with the other at Centertown Park. Bedford suffered the highest per capita D-Day losses in the nation.

Graduation ceremonies take place for Roanoke County Schools today at the Salem Civic Center. Northside graduates at 9 a.m., William Byrd at 11:30 a.m., Cave Spring at 2:30 p.m. and Hidden Valley at 5 p.m. If you can't make it the ceremony. You can watch online at wsls.com.

A new mural will be unveiled today on the first floor of the Roanoke Municipal Building. It was designed and created by students in the Patrick Henry High School National Art Honor Society. The artwork, titled "Be the Change," will be unveiled at 1 p.m.

The Floyd Artisan Trail annual tour kicks off today. It provides you a chance to tour artisan studios and farms, enjoy lectures and workshops and watch pottery-making and woodworking demonstrations. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. It continues through Sunday.

