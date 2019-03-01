What's News Today: March 1, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg will be reduced to one lane today and tomorrow near the wastewater treatment plant. Crews will verify utility locations associated with the plant's construction. Closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Expect temporary lane closures, starting today, on Wards Road, Fort Avenue and 12th Street in Lynchburg. Water Resources crews will work to complete pipe patching. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through next Friday.

It's art and a meal for the hungry, all in one. Canstruction returns to the Taubman Museum of Art. Today, teams will build their creations using only canned food. They art remains on display through the 17th. The food is then given to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

A new LOVEwork sculpture will be unveiled today. The newest creation will be unveiled at the Smith River Sports Complex in Henry County.

The Lynchburg Museum holds extended hours for First Friday. It will have an exhibit featuring "Women in the Workforce," showing how women have shaped the workforce in Lynchburg in the 20th century. Extended hours run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Liberty University will serve as a satellite location for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference today. The university will broadcast a livestream of the main conference in Washington. Actor Gary Sinise will be there to talk about his foundation and the importance of supporting our military. Other speakers include Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and WWII veteran Edgar Harrell.

If you are enrolled in the SNAP program, you will receive your benefits for March today. The early release of the money will help close the gap for people who haven't received money since January 20th, due to the government shutdown.

The State Water Control Board holds a special meeting today to talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline. In December, a motion was approved to conduct a hearing to consider revoking the pipeline's Water Quality Certification. The board will discuss the hearing, but not hold it today.

NRV Disability Resource Center holds a Disability Day of Mourning. The vigil will be held, paying tribute to disabled people who have been killed by their families or caregivers. The vigil begins at 1 p.m. with a reading of names at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.