What's News Today: March 12, 2018

A preliminary hearing takes place today for the man who Pulaski County deputies say shot a crossbow at another driver during a road rage incident. According to the sheriff's office, 23 year-old Glen Grubb faces several charges including attempted murder. Deputies say he tailgated another driver on Wysor Road in January from the town of Pulaski to Draper before shooting an arrow at their truck. No one was hurt.

The City of Lynchburg Water Resources Department holds a public meeting to talk about the third phase of the fifth Street Utility and Streetscape Project. This phase of the project will complete the infrastructure improvements which started in 2009, including replacement of more than 100 year-old water lines and the installation of a new water main. The meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church.

Principles of Community Week kicks off today at Virginia Tech. This week, the Office for Inclusion and Diversity will host special speakers, a library exhibit, a panel discussion and more. Events take place through Sunday.

Roanoke County Schools and the Prevention Council of Roanoke County will hold a workshop for elementary and middle school parents tonight. The session will help parents understand challenges and issues connected with smart phone usage. Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Glenvar Middle School.

The Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute holds its annual Brain School, as part of Brain Awareness Week. This year, the school will focus on outside factors that can influence the brain's chemistry and ability to make decisions. Session take place tonight through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tonight's session is about the nature of addiction.

