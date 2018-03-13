What's News Today: March 13, 2018

Principles of Community Week continues today at Virginia Tech. This week, the Office for Inclusion and Diversity will host special speakers, a library exhibit, a panel discussion and more. Events take place through Sunday.

The Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute holds its annual Brain School, as part of Brain Awareness Week. This year, the school will focus on outside factors that can influence the brain's chemistry and ability to make decisions. Session take place tonight through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tonight's session is titled "Brain Invasion: How Small Things Have Big Consequences."

Campbell County Public Libraries will host job search help on Tuesdays starting today. A representative from the Region 2000 Workforce Center will be on hand to help with creating resumes, filing out applications and more. You can get help from 10 a.m. to noon at the Staunton River Memorial Library and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rustburg Library.

The Pulaski County School Board will get an update on the new middle school project. Voters approved building the new school in November. It will combine Dublin Middle and Pulaski Middle Schools. The $47 million project is expected to be complete by October of 2020.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will discuss awarding contracts for Explore Park improvements. Reba Farm Inn has proposed building an equestrian facility, offering camping, trail riding and excursions. Treetop Quest Roanoke is looking to build an aerial adventure course.

The Roanoke City School Board will receive a presentation about next year's budget. The $168 million plan is $2 million higher than this year. State funds are expected to increase by $1 million with the school board expected to ask for an addition $1.1 million from the city. The proposal give employees a two percent raise.

