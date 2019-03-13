What's News Today: March 13, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Lane closure and changes to on-street parking are possible for the rest of the month in downtown Lynchburg. Crews will perform survey work on underground utilities, drilling holes in the pavement to identify locations. Appalachian Power will also access its underground facilities. Work takes place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for more officers. It will hold a "Diversity in Law Enforcement" recruiting event tonight. There will be a short presentation about working with the department, followed by one-on-one question and answer sessions. If you're interested, the session begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Academy.

Danville City Council could vote to name the city's land bank entity. The Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation would assume responsibility for the program, consolidating operations from several city departments. The land bank allows the city to sell rundown properties and vacant lots to developers.

High school students and educators in central Virginia will come together for Diversity Dialogue Day. They will take part in a hands-on workshop, learning about diversity, discrimination and respect. The theme for this year's event is "Exploring Class and Socioeconomic Status."

The trial begins today for the man, accused of hiding the body of his three-month-old daughter. Andrew Terry was indicted in January by a Montgomery County grand jury. Police believe he hid the body of his daughter, Arieanna Day. The three-month-old was reported missing in September. Police believe she is dead.

