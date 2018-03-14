What's News Today: March 14, 2018

Brain Week continues at The Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, for Brain Awareness Week. This year, the school will focus on outside factors that can influence the brain's chemistry and ability to make decisions. Session take place tonight through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tonight's session is "Kids' Night: Digital Devices and Development."

Members of Lynchburg City Council and presidents of area colleges will meet for the Town and Gown Initiative today. The informal meetings are held to strengthen relationships and communications between the city and colleges and universities.

Today is Pi Day. It's the irrational number representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. In a study by National Today, One in five Americans have no idea what pi is. 66 percent of Americans were able to guess correctly. Today, you can adopt a cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society for $3.14.

An alternative event to the school walkouts will take place this morning. Prayer at the Poles will allow students and teachers to gather and pray for their schools and for those lost in the Florida shooting. A prayer takes place at Appomattox High School starting at 7:15 a.m.

