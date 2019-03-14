What's News Today: March 14, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Have breakfast with the superintendent in Lynchburg today. The Lynchburg City School Educational Foundation hosts the annual event, allowing the community to hear from administrators about the future of the school system. Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards will speak.

Horizon Behavioral Health hosts a community conversation on addiction today. Speakers will talk about addiction, understand what an addict is going through and support for families. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

The Transportation Security Administration kicks off the Spring Break travel period today. It expects to screen 107 million people from now through April 28th, an increase of three percent from last year. TSA says you should arrive two hours before your flight. Liquids should be 3.4 ounces or less and fit in a quart size plastic bag or they need to be checked. Check the TSA's list of prohibited items before you pack.

The Citizen's Police Academy begins today in Lynchburg. The six-week long course shows people its operations, hiring process, traffic stop scenarios and more.

The Roanoke County School Board will talk about adding time to the school day for elementary school students. The proposal would add ten minutes to the school day starting in the fall. Five minutes would be added to the beginning and end of the day, with school starting at 7:45 a.m. and ending at 2:25 p.m.

We will learn more today, about a new First Responders Memorial in Franklin County. The memorial will be dedicated later this year, commemorating those serving in fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services.

