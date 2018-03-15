What's News Today: March 15, 2018

Roanoke City School's Building Name Designation Review Committee holds a meeting tonight. It is looking for input about renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The committee will use feedback to make a recommendation to the school board by the end of the school year. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School.

If you are searching for a job, you can head to the Greater Lynchburg Community Job Fair this afternoon. Employers will set up, accepting resumes and conducting interviews. The fair runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a diversity and inclusion workshop today. The workshop is designed as a professional development opportunity for business leaders and employees, allowing companies to better serve their clients and create an inclusive workplace.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation holds Homeschool Day. The museum will be filled with hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Several organizations will also be there, including Norfolk Southern, Ride Solutions, Mill Mountain Zoo and more.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will hold a community meeting today about proposed rate increases by Aqua Virginia. Supervisors from the Blue Ridge and Valley Districts will receive comments about a proposed rate hike, which they say could increase bills by nearly 30 percent. The meetings begins at 7 p.m. at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church in Troutville.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its outlook for the spring season today. The outlook will include a look at the flood risk and the chance for drought, as well as temperature and precipitation predictions for April through June.

