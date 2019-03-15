What's News Today: March 15, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is the deadline to apply for the Governor's Fellows Program. The program is open to rising college seniors, graduates or grad students. It gives participants a look at the executive branch of state government. We have a link to the program's website on wsls dot com.

There's a workshop today for those looking to start or expand their own vineyards. There will be speakers from Virginia Tech and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. They will talk about how to get started, challenges and money that is available from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

An open house takes place today for the The HUB. It's a program of St. Vincent's Home Adult Services. It helps people with resume writing and job skills, training, and gives access to community resources. The open house starts at noon at the Campbell Avenue facility in Roanoke.

Averett University holds Aviation Day for those interested in a career in the industry. The school says more than 600,000 pilots will be needed over the next two decades. The day-long event will include presentations and a job and networking fair, with representatives from several airlines attending.

