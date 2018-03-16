What's News Today: March 16, 2018

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office holds a ceremony today, honoring its canine unit. A memorial will be dedicate at the Public Safety Building, recognizing the 13 canines who have served the office over the past four decades.

It's Match Day for students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Medical students will find out which residency program they will attend. Nationally, there are 36,000 applicants vying for fewer than 32,000 positions. The school has a match rate, so far, of 100 percent. This is the fifth Match Day for the school.

We will find out details about this year's Festival in the Park. This is the 50th year for the event, which features live concerts with national acts, more than 40 local and regional bands and more. This year's festival runs from May 25-27.



