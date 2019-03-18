What's News Today: March 18, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The City of Roanoke will hold a public hearing about naming TAP as the city's Land Bank Entity. It will be used to increase affordable housing in the city and reduce the number of vacant and blighted properties.

Senator Tim Kaine will visit Southside today. He will visit job training proigrams at Danville Community College and George Washington High School. He will also hold a discussion about Medicare-X, which he is proposing to give lost-cost, high-quality health care in every zip code.

Students from Hamilton College in New York are in Rockbridge County this week. They will work with the Rockbridge Area Habitat for Humanity. This is the 26th year the school has held an alternative spring break, where students volunteer at organizations across the country.

The mother, accused of child abuse, is scheduled to enter a plea in court today in Montgomery County. Victoria Crockett is charged with three felony counts of child abuse. As we've reported, search warrants show the downstairs floor of their home was matted with dog feces. Documents show the feces were in almost every room of the home. The step-father of the children, Benjamin Crockett, plead guilty to abuse charges last month. He will serve three years in prison.

