What's News Today: March 19, 2018

Statewide safety campaign, "Arrive Alive," kicks off today. It's being offered to schools and youth groups to focus on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during prom and graduation season. Students will work in groups to develop programs and social media message to influence their peers to be safer on the road. Statistics show more teen drivers will be involved in traffic crashes from May to August than any other time of the year. The program runs through May 4th.

A meeting takes place tonight to talk about expanding the Dick and Willie Trail in Martinsville. An alternate route for the extension of the trail from Spruce Street to the Smith River Sports Complex will be discussed. Tonight's meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Druid Hills School.

Plans for the Fifth Street Utility streetscape project will be talked about tonight in Lynchburg. Next month, the city will shut down both lanes of Fifth Street to begin replacing the more than 100 year old water lines and to install a raw waterline from the James River to the filtration plant. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 5th Street Baptist Church.

Starting today, lane closure will be in place westbound on Riverside Drive between Camelot Court and Westover Drive. Crews will mill and pave the street. Work is expected to last throughout the week.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors holds a community budget meeting tonight. The proposed $187 million plan is a 4 percent increase from the current budget. To balance expenses and revenue, the country is proposing to increase the real estate tax rate by 15 cents. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Twin Springs Elementary School.

