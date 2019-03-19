What's News Today: March 19, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Bedford County Planning Commission holds a public hearing about the New London Airport. Liberty University owns the airport. It wants to rezone more than 460 acres of land from agricultural to commercial. The school wants to make additions and add a runway. Bedford County Planners say the School of Aeronautics will move from Lynchburg Regional to Bedford.

Senator Tim Kaine will visit the Salem VA Medical Center today. He will meet with veterans and receive a update from staff. Kaine will also thank workers during Federal Employee Appreciation Week.

Two local people will take part in National Down Syndrome Society's Run for 3.21. It's a more than 250 mile run from Washington, D.C. to New York City to raise awareness, money and acceptance for the Down Syndrome community. The run starts today at the U. S. Capitol and ends at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday. Bill Lawfield of Roanoke and Beth Sheely from Catawba will take part.

Central Virginia Community College holds its annual fall enrollment open house today. High school students and their parents are invited to learn about admissions, programs and financial aid. The open house runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Merritt Hall.

The Montgomery County Chamber holds its annual Women's Leadership Conference today. This year's theme is "Women: Strengthening Our Voices".

Schools, businesses and families across the commonwealth will take part in the Statewide Tornado Drill. At 9:45 a.m., a test tornado warning will be sent to NOAA Weather Radios, giving people the chance to practice what they would do if an actual warning were issued.

Virginia State Parks holds its annual Gift Show. It's an annual trade show for gift and souvenir buyers from parks, museums, wineries and more. More than 50 booths will be set up, showing off nearly 100 product lines.

The Blacksburg Planning Commission continues its public hearing about development at the old Blacksburg Middle School site. Developers have planned to use the site for both commercial and residential development. One sticking point is a planned parking garage. The developer wants the town to build it, saying if it builds it, the project becomes too expensive. If the commission approves plans for the site, it goes back to town council.

The Franklin County Schools will present its proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors. The school board is proposing a $92 million budget, which is $3.5 million more than the current year. The budget includes a minimum 3.2 percent pay increase and $1.1 million more for transportation. The town hall begins at 5:30 on Taylor Street.

A new Highway Historical Marker will be dedicated today in Lynchburg. The marker commemorates the role of BWXT and the University of Lynchburg in providing nuclear propulsion technology and training for the NS Savannah. It was the world's first nuclear-powered merchant ship.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance hosts its annual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Wrap-up breakfast this morning. The business community will hear from the local delegation about legislation passed in the General Assembly this year. State Senator Steve Newman, as well as Delegates Scott Garrett, Matt Farris and Ronnie Campbell will be there.

The City of Lexington holds a town hall meeting about work on Taylor Street. The project consists of water and sewer main replacement, sidewalks and roadway reconstruction. Work is expected to begin next week and take about five month.

