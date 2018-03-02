What's News Today: March 2, 2018

Today is Read Across America Day. Sponsored by the National Education Association, it's a day to motivate childrena nd teens to read. School all across teh region will celebrate, with some schools bring in guest readers. The day falls on the birthday on Theodor Geisel, who is better known as Dr. Seuss.

All Wytheville Community College locations will be closed today. Employees will take part in emergency training exercises. The closure imapcts the Wytheville, Galax and Marion campuses.

The Lynchburg Museum will feature an antique toy exhibit for First Friday. The museum will have extended hours tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., showing off the pieces from the museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display throughout the weekend.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS will hold a promotion ceremony tonight for two officers. Lieutenant Camille Black is promoted to Battalion Chief of Operations. She currently serves as a shift officer and paramedic supervisor. Firefighter Adam Smith will become Lieutenant and Station Officer. He will serve as supervisor at the Read Mountain Station.

Virginia State Parks will receive the Virginia Green Travel Star Award today. The state park system is being recognized for its innovative green projects, including replacing soap and plastic bottles with dispensers, converting vehicles to natural gas and using battery powered leaf blowers. The award will be given in Virginia Beach.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.