What's News Today: March 20, 2018

The STAR Council holds a faculty versus students basketball game to benefit the Help the Homeless Fund. The boys and girls basketball teams and faculty from Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools will play. Admission is $5. The game begins at 6 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School.

A poverty simulation takes place in Lynchburg tonight. The Virginia Cooperative Extension's two hour session will give people a look at what it's like to live in poverty. They will be given a limited budget and have to provide the basic necessities while interacting with bill collectors, grocers, human service agencies and more.

The Alzherimer's Association releases its annual report today. Alzhermer's related costs are $20 billion more tan last year. The number of Americans living with the disease are on the rise. The number of deaths from Alzheimer's have more than doubled since 2000. It is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Virginia Tech Giving Day stars today. For 24 hours, starting at noon, the campus community can donate, helping to advance the mission of the university. There are several matching opportunities available. This is the first Giving Day for the university.

Lynchburg City Council and the Economic Development Authority will tour the Virginian Hotel. The tour organizations approved a performance agreement in 2015, supporting the development of the hotel.

Martinsville Speedway president, Clay Campbell, will speak today at the New College Institute's Life-Learning Is ForEver program. Campbell will talk about the history of the speedway, fans, preparing for race weekend and the economic impact of the track. Today's program starts at noon. NASCAR returns to Martinsville on Sunday at the STP 500.

If you travel Interstate 77 in Carroll County, delays are possible for the next couple of days. Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, there will be slow rolls between mile marker 15 and 8 southbound as crews work on a slope stabilization project.

