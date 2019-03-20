What's News Today: March 20, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Blacksburg New School holds an open house today. The elementary school will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For those interested in enrolling. There's an information session for the middle school tomorrow.

Part of the Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg will be closed today. Between mileposts two and three, crews will cut down a tree and inspecting the tunnel. The closure runs from 7 a.m. to noon.

The South County Library in Roanoke County celebrates World Storytelling Day. The theme of this year's celebration is Myths, Legends and Tall Tales. Hear stories tonight at 7 p.m.

Virginia Western Community College holds a Health Professions Summit today. High school students will be introduced to the industry, learn about the school's programs and attend a job fair.

The Lynchburg City Schools Information Technology Team hosts a Google event today. Around sixty people from across the state will attend, learning what it means to be a Google school.

The Harlem Globetrotters comes to the Berglund Center in Roanoke. The team brings its Fan Powered World Tour to town. Tickets or the 7 p.m. Show start at $25.

A Vatican communications expert will speak today at Virginia Tech. Sean-Patrick Lovett will lead small-group discussions with students today before giving a public lecture tonight. Tomorrow, he will meet with several community-based organizations.

