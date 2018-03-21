What's News Today: March 21, 2018

Roanoke County Schools and the Prevention Council of Roanoke County will hold a workshop for parents about smart phone usage by younger students. Experts will talk about the link between smart phone usage and mental health issues. Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at William Byrd Middle School.

Children from across the country will mark Kick Butts Day. It's a day to encourage their peers to be tobacco free and to urge elected officials to make the next generation tobacco free. Students at Alleghany High School will illustrate the effects of tobacco by dressing up as zombies and displaying tombstones on the school lawn. They will also sign a banner, pledging to say no to tobacco.

Governor Ralph Northam will be in the Highlands this morning. He will speak at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Symposium.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors holds a community budget meeting tonight. The proposed $187 million plan is a 4 percent increase from the current budget. To balance expenses and revenue, the country is proposing to increase the real estate tax rate by up to 15 cents. The meeting starts at 6 p-m at Bachelors Hall Fire Department.

