What's News Today: March 22, 2018

New Orleans Saint running back, Trey Edmunds, will hold a meet-and-greet today at God's Pit Crew in Danville. Edmunds is a Danville native and has heard from people there about the groups work in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. He will be at the distribution center in Danville from 10 a.m. to noon. God's Pit Crew is asking people to bring a mini foam football for an upcoming Blessing Bucket program.

The Roanoke County School Board will talk about make-up days at its meeting tonight. Yesterday's school closure marked the 9th day schools were closed this year. Memorial Day may be used as a make-up day.

More Headlines

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and other police staff will hold a community engagement walk this afternoon. They will start at the picnic shelter near Johnson Elementary School, going door to door on Northmont Blvd., Melrose Ave., and Glendale Ave. This area was chosen because it is near where a shooting took place in February.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant will hold a public meeting today. Leaders will talk about modernization and environmental projects, as well as compliance and corrective actions. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Library.

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2018-2019. The $50 million plan is a nearly one percent increase from this year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.