What's News Today: March 22, 2019

The 28th annual Civil War Weekend kicks off today at the Inn at Virginia Tech. There will be expert speakers, book signings and more. The theme for this year's event is Civil War Leadership. It runs through Sunday.

Legal scholar and author Alan Dershowitz will speak at convocation this morning at Liberty University. Convocation begins this morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center.

Two NASCAR drivers will sign autographs at a Kroger store in Martinsville. Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher will be at the store on Commonwealth Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. People from First United Methodist Church will be at the store for a shopping competition. The food collected will go to the church's food pantry.

Angels of Assisi takes its mobile clinic to Botetourt County today. It offers affordable vaccinations. The clinic will be at the Buchanan Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you're looking for a new job, there's a job fair today where you can meet with recruiters from several local companies. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center.

After a two year absence, the Franklin Road bridge in Roanoke opens today. The city will hold a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony this morning at 11:30 a.m. The project cost $14.5 million.

A group of students will leave today to help others during their spring break. The students will fly to Jamaica as part of the Jamaica Cultural Immersion Program. The students will take part in a number of community projects, including teaching in schools, working in an infirmary and refurbishing community buildings. This is the 30 year for the program.

