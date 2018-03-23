What's News Today: March 23, 2018

Ministers and community leaders in Lynchburg will hold a news conference today about remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. April 4th marks 50 years since his death. Details about the program will be released at the Lighthouse Community Center, where King spoke in 1962.

Senator Tim Kaine will meet with Northern Virginia gun violence prevention advocates, parents of gun violence victims and faith leaders today for an action planning meeting. The meeting is taking place the day before the national gun violence prevention marches tomorrow. They will talk about work being done to promote safety reforms and steps that can be taken to reduce gun violence.

A public information meeting takes place in Danville today to talk about water quality. A National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant was given to Virginia Tech to collect data about the Dan and Smith Rivers. The study was done in response to the unusual taste and odor in the water in 2015. Findings of the research will be presented today at 2 p.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

A conference on autism takes place today in Blacksburg. The Virginia Tech Autism Clinic and Center for Autism Research will present new developments and updates in research. A panel discussion will take place about needs in rural communities.

Averett University will hold a workshop today on autism. Parents and caregivers can learn about the mental health needs of autism, as well as relationships. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Blount Chapel.

