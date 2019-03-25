What's News Today: March 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Work begins on Taylor Street in Lexington today. The project consists of water and sewer main replacement, sidewalks, and roadway reconstruction. Work is expected to begin next week and take about five month.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could vote to borrow $22.5 million for Forest Middle School. The money will be used to expand and renovate the school, increasing its capacity to 1,200 students, eliminating the need for mobile classrooms. The total pice for the project is $29 million. The rest of the money will come from the county's capital improvement budget.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will vote to name its new executive director. David Bustamante will begin on June 15th. He's been a member of the board's senior leadership team for the last seven years, currently serving at Vise-President of Housing.

Roanoke County holds an open house today, showcasing its Reimagine Hollins plan. The county wants to prioritize projects encouraging a walkable, connected and active community center over the next 20 years. The area covers 465 acres and is made up of more than 270 commercial and residential properties.

Starting today, you can upload an audition video to Facebook for your chance to compete in "Roanoke's Voice." It's a competition that benefits Total Action for Progress and Sabrina's Place. The competition also includes celebrity contestants. The event will take place on May 30th.

Community leaders are hosting an opioid conversation in Roanoke County. "How we got Dopesick: From JUUL to Heroin and everything in between" is a series of meetings, focusing on the endgame of addiction. Tonight's meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Northside High School.

The trial begins today for the two Lynchburg officers, charged with shooting a man inside his home last year. Edward Farron and Savannah Simmons are accused of seriously hurting Walker Sigler after police say they shot him inside his Link Road home. Both face three felony charges.

