What's News Today: March 26, 2018

A new craft store opens in the New River Valley today. Hobby Lobby will open a 55,000 square foot store in Christiansburg, in the former K-mart space. The store is bringing around 50 new jobs to the town.

The Roanoke City School's Building Name Designation Review Committee holds a final public meeting tonight about renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The committee will use feedback to make a recommendation to the school board by the end of the school year. Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the school.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will meet today to review several revenue and cost implications that are impacting the school. Action by the Virginia General Assembly are causing the university to consider a new tuition and mandatory fee strategy, which will address cost drivers and support the school's plan for the future. The new considerations could result in some program fees increasing as much as $620 for incoming students with tuition increasing between three and five percent.

The Danville Utilities Commission will meet today. In February, more than 100 people attending the commission's meeting to ask questions. Those questions were answered online and will be reviewed at today's meeting.

Radford Transit is holding mobile workshops today, allowing people to comment on proposed service changes. The Transit Development Plan process is looking at what's working, where demand for service will be in the future and resources. For the location of today's mobile workshops, head to wsls.com.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.