What's News Today: March 26, 2019

A consulting firm will share its finding about fire and EMS service in Botetourt County. For more than six months, the county has studied delivery and response service times. Due to growth in the county, the department is seeing an increase in calls for service.

The City of Roanoke holds a community meeting about its comprehensive plan. The plan will serve as a guide for future policy and investments over the next two decades. In December, the city held ten meetings, asking for input. Over the next two weeks, six meetings will take place to talk about the plan. Today's begins at 5 p.m. at the Gainsboro Branch Library.

Bedford Town Council will hold a public hearing about a ground lease for the old Bedford Middle School property. The town could sign a performance agreement with the developer to bring a 34 room hotel to the "Old Yellow" structure and 50 apartments to another.

Blacksburg Town Council could vote tonight to purchase a majority of the old Blacksburg High School property. The $3.4 million deal would buy the town approximately 24 areas.

Appomattox County celebrates the launch of Firefly Fiber Broadband today. It brings high speed internet service to the county. According to the company's website, construction of the network started in August 2018 with the first customers connected in November.

An effort to raise awareness about gender-based violence returns to the Virginia Tech Drillfield today and tomorrow. The Clothesline Project shows the impact violence has on victims, their families and the community. Shirts are created to show the pain and suffering, healing process and the courage to overcome the past.

Training begins today in Franklin County for volunteers serving as advocated for children. Court Appointed Special Advocates are appointed by a judge to speak up for children involved in court cases related to abuse and neglect. If you want to volunteer, you must be at least 21 years old and attend 40 hours of training.

A film, produced as part of the Grandin Theatre Foundation's after school program, will be shown today. "Cotton Clouds" is set in 1912 and features a young girl who struggles to help provide for her family by working in a cotton mill. The premiere is tonight at 7:15 at the Grandin Theatre. Admission is $5.

Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today near the intersection of Denver Avenue. Crews will connect a new water line to the city's system. The closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

A new traffic pattern is now in place on Route 58 over Sandy Creek in Halifax County. The right lane westbound is open to traffic. The left passing lanes both east and west bound remain closed. Crews are working on the bridge and road after damage from flooding last year. Work is expected to last into next month.

