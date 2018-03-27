What's News Today: March 27, 2018

Martinsville City Council will hear a presentation from the Town of Clifton Force and Alleghany County about the town's transition from a city. Clifton Forge filed notice in November 1999 of its intention. The transition was complete in 2001. Members from each board will talk about the transition and the impact it had on government operations.

Roanoke County Schools and the Prevention Council of Roanoke County will hold a workshop for parents of elementary and middle school students. The workshop will help parents better understand challenges and issues connected with using a smart phone. Tonight's workshop starts at 6:30 p.m. at Cave Spring Middle School.

A public information meeting takes place tonight about improvements to Route 220 between Iron Gate and the James River bridge near Eagle Rock. VDOT will talk about construction impacts and traffic management. The project will enhance safety by providing an upgraded two-lane road, improving alignment, widening shoulders and adding turn lanes. Tonight's meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the former National Guard Armory Gymnasium at Dabney Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds a job fair today. Nearly a dozen employers will be there, accepting resumes and talking about open positions. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Roanoke.

The Salem City School Board could vote on its budget for the next fiscal year. The $42.6 million plan includes a raise for staff, a new Chromebook lease and an increase of ten cents for lunch prices.

