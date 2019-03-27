What's News Today: March 27, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Another Stop the Bleed class comes to Virginia Tech today. So far, more than 400 people on campus have going through the hands-on program, teaching how to respond to bleeding emergencies. There are 170 Stop the Bleed kits on the campus.

Sheetz will hold open interviews for full- and part-time positions at all of its stores today. The company is looking to increase its head count across its six state footprint. Interviews will take place at all of its nearly 600 stores today between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The company has more information on its website.

Eat out today and help local charities. All sales at participating Jersey Mike's locations in Roanoke and Lynchburg will be donated. The recipients include the Central and Western Virginia Alzheimer's Association, CASA of Roanoke and IDA of the NRV. Last year, the restaurant gave more than $6 million to charities nationwide.

Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak at the Statewide Environmental Conference today at VMI. Nearly 600 environmental professionals from across the Virginia are attending the three day event. Topics discussed include climate change, the Chesapeake Bay, water issues and conservation.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke holds a General Assembly report today. State Senator John Edwards, as well as delegates Chris Head, Chris Hurst and Joe McNamara are expected to attend.

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony takes place today for a new work of art in the Star City. The Global Harmony Sculpture is the newest addition to the city's public art collection. It was installed earlier this week in Entranceway Park, at the corner of Williamson Road and Wells Avenue.

Expect delays if you take Poplar Street in Lynchburg. Today through next Friday, crews will mill and pave the road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission holds a public hearing about short-term rentals. The city is proposing to limit rentals to less than 30 consecutive days, less than four people and would charge an annual registration fee. If the planning commission approves, city council could discuss the proposal in May.

Roanoke holds a Public Works Job Fair today. You can learn about current and future positions with the city and get career counseling from Human Resources personnel. The city is hoping to increase visibility in the community and diversify its workforce. The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Public Works Service Center.



