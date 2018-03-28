What's News Today: March 28, 2018

If you are looking for a new job, head to the New River Valley Job Expo today. More than 50 companies will be there, accepting resumes and talking about the skills they are looking for. Computer will be set up to allow you to fill out online applications. Talk to representatives from the healthcare, information technology and manufacturing industries from 9 a.m. to noon at New River Community College in Dublin.

Eat out today and help a Roanoke Valley non-profit. 100 percent of sales at Jersey Mike's on Electric Road will go to CASA Roanoke Valley. The program helps prevent child abuse and neglect, providing support to children through investigations and court proceedings.

The Salem School Board will hold a special work session today at noon. It will view the Virginia School Board Association's webinar on school safety and prevention.

Senator Mark Warner will begin a three day trip to the New River Valley. He will hold several meetings, providing updates from Congress, including legislation to expand economic opportunity in Virginia. Today he will meet with people at NanoSonic in Pembroke.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will discuss updating the city's entry gateways. The city's Comprehensive Plan calls for the gateways to be improved to provide a good first impression for people entering the city. The commission could vote for city staff to prepare amendment to city code to minimize blight, reduce traffic hazards and avoid a cluttered appearance.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber hosts its annual Legislative Wrap-up this morning. Several State Senators and Delegates will be there, talking about bills related to transportation, electric utilities, workforce development and more.

