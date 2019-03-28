What's News Today: March 28, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

We will learn more today about Virginia Western's new agriculture program. It will launch in the fall, allowing students to pursue careers in extension work, agribusiness, veterinary medicine and more. Currently, there are around 330 different careers in the ag industry.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To kick off the month, Children's Trust will plant its annual pinwheel garden at the Virginia western Community College Arboretum. Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention.

The Bedford D-Day Memorial holds a special Lunchbox Lecture Series today for Women's History Month. The daughter of a WWII code girl and the foundation's president will talk about codebreaking during the war, deciphering intelligence that saved lives. The discussion begins at noon at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.

Danville City Council will hold a special meeting today. The City Manager will present his proposed budget for next fiscal year. City Council will hold several work meetings over the next several weeks to review the proposal.

The Botetourt County School Board holds a public hearing about its proposed budget. The $52.2 million plan is an increase of nearly three percent. School staff will receive a pay step increase of two to 3.5 percent. The school board is asking for an addition $500,000 from the county.

The Lexington Planning Commission holds a public information session about allowing chickens in the city. The commission says it will review the discussion from 2012 and hear comments before drafting an ordinance. Tonight's meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Lylburn Downing Middle School.

The City of Roanoke holds a community meeting about its comprehensive plan. The plan will serve as a guide for future policy and investments over the next two decades. Today's begins at 5 p.m. at the Raleigh Court Branch Library.

Pittsylvania County holds a public hearing about its budget for the next fiscal year. The #180 million plan is a decrease of $7.5 million. Taxes are expected to remain the same. Employees will get a 2.1 percent pay increase. The school system will receive $18.8 million from the county.

Blacksburg holds its annual Take Back the Night rally and march. The event brings the community together to protest gender-based violence and promote awareness. The rally begins at 7 p.m. at the Henderson Lawn Outdoor Stage.

One of the men, charged with killing a missing teen and another man in Wythe County, is scheduled to enter a plea in court today. Jared Stephens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Raymond Rodriquez and Ayden Dawson. As we've reported, deputies say they found the two bodies on Reed Creek Road in November 2017.

