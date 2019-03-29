What's News Today: March 29, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Radford University hosts the Virgiia Association of Communication Arts and Sciences Conference starting today. Two-hundred students and faculty from across Virginia will present their research and take part in panel discussions. The conference wraps up tomorrow.

A dedication takes place today for a bench, in memory of Ashlyn Poole. Police say she was killed after the car she was riding in ran off Mud Pike Road and crashed. Family and friends say she played on the varsity and junior varsity teams. The dedication begins at 6:15 p.m. at Christiansburg High School's new softball field.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission will discuss redevelopment plans for the Central Virginia Training Center. Bills filed in the General Assembly this year failed to keep it open. The center serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Teams will arrive in Blacksburg today ahead of a robotics competition. 40 teams from highs schools in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D. C. Will compete at Blacksburg High School. Students have spent weeks, designing, programming and testing their robots, designed to accomplish certain tasks.

Hull's Drive-in in Lexington opens for its 69th season today. This weekend, Dumbo and Captain Marvel will play. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 for those 12 and older and $3 for ages 5 through 11.

Mission BBQ commemorates National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Those who served in Vietnam can get a free sandwich today. The days marks when the last combat troops withdrew from Vietnam.

The Association of the United States Army, Stonewall Jackson Chapter will recognize Vietnam veterans at an event tonight. In addition to speeches, the 29th Division Band will perform and veterans will receive lapel pins. It begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

If you're looking to spruce up your home, head to the Salem Civic Center, starting today, for the Spring Home Show. There you'll find nearly 100 vendors from across the region, as well as numerous demonstrations. Tickets are $5. It's Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

