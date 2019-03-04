What's News Today: March 4, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Part of Ninth Street in Lynchburg will be closed starting today. The road will be closed from Main Street to Church Street for the next eight weeks as Appalachian Power crews install new equipment underground.

Durant Road in Covington will be closed starting today between Willis and Thacker Avenues. Crews will cut back a steep rock slope. There is a detour in place that around five miles. The work will continue through June 2nd.

Google will offer free digital training in Roanoke today. The Grow with Google program was launched in 2017 to help address the skills gap and prepare people for middle-skill jobs where a four-year degree is not required. The training is today at the Roanoke Main Library.

Amtrak expands services in Virginia. A second round-trip train is being added in Norfolk, In addition to the current 6:10 a.m. train, there's now one at 9 a.m. The train will travel to the northeast to destinations including Washington, D. C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

The mother, accused of child abuse, will enter a plea in court today. Victoria Crockett is charged with three felony counts of child abuse. Search warrants show the downstairs floor of their home was matted with dog feces. Documents show the feces were in almost every room of the home. The step-father, benjamin crockett plead guilty to abuse charges last month. He'll serve nearly three years in prison.

