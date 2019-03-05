What's News Today: March 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Part of the Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg will be closed today. The closure is between mileposts two and three. Crews will be cutting down a tree between 7 a.m. and noon.

Danville City Council will hold a public hearing about a proposed community center on Chatham Avenue. The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to build the 6,000 square foot facility. As we've reported, it will have a computer lab, kitchen, small basketball court and offices. Leaders hope to have it open in about a year.

Danville natives, now playing in the NFL, will raise money for their hometown YMCA. Trey and Terrell Edmunds play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tremaine Edmunds plays for the Buffalo Bills. The Danville Family YMCA is hoping to raise $60,000 for its scholarship program. The brothers will be at the Y today from 2:30 to 4:30 to sign autographs.

The Shenandoah Club in Roanoke is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to raise money for its programs. Guest bartenders will step in. All tips collected from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will go to the organization. Big Brothers Big Sisters is the oldest and largest youth mentoring program in the area.

Roanoke County Schools and several partner organizations will hold the first of four community meetings tonight about addiction. "How we got Dopesick: From JUUL to Heroin and everything in between" will help parents recognize the signs of addiction, learn how they start and know available resources. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley High School.

The Lynchburg Public Library hosts a workshop on college. "Beyond the SAT" will show you how to get accepted and ways to pay for higher education. The workshop begins at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Avenue library.

Governor Northam will co-host the Governor's Conference on Agricultural Trade today. Producers, agribusiness, exporters, ambassadors and more will will gather to talk about challenges and talk about opportunities for exports.

The man, charged with killing his neighbor before getting into a shootout with Lynchburg police, will be in court today. Tony Kidd is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm. As we've reported, officers say he was shot during a shootout with officers following a chase and crash. The Sheriff's Office says he's suspected of shooting and killing Robin Chenault.

The man, accused of beating up another man and setting his apartment on fire will be sentenced today in Roanoke. Omarr Martin pleaded no contest. He faces five years to life in prison for beating up 72-year-old veteran Skip Kakert.

The Roanoke County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the revised draft for Reimagine 419. The original draft was released in 2016, calling for a Town Center to be developed over the next two decades, in an effort to increase entertainment and housing options.

