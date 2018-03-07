What's News Today: March 7, 2018

An information session takes place tonight about solar energy. A solar co-op has been formed, allowing people in Roanoke and Salem, as well as Botetourt, Montgomery and Roanoke Counties to make going solar easier and more affordable. Group purchases of solar first started in 2014 in Virginia with Solarize Blacksburg. Over the last four year, more than two dozen co-ops have formed in the Commonwealth, helping nearly 650 homes make the switch. The information session kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Blacksburg Public Library.

Sidewalk repairs will take place today in Christiansburg. Crews will work on Cambria Street NE between Montgomery and Church Streets between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The should of the road will be closed. Work will last through Friday.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce holds its Fast Track business trade show today. More than 130 businesses will be there, showing off their products and services to other companies and people in the community. The business fair funs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the old Sears store in The Village of Martinsville.



