What's News Today: March 7, 2019

U. S. Cellular and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia will announce winners of the Black History Month Art Contest. The public voted for their favorite piece, depicting influential African-Americans. The first place winner will take home $500.

Lynchburg City Schools continues its community conversations today. The meetings will be used to develop the school system's strategic plan. Today's conversation is on the "Need to Read." It begins at 6 p.m. at the Information Technology Building.

Roanoke County TRIAD hosts a meeting today, talking about heroin and opioid addiction. TRIAD is made up of law enforcement, fire and senior organizations, working to protect senior citizens. Today's meeting begins at 1 p.m. at Friendship Residents' Center on Hershberger Road.

The Montgomery County Chamber holds its monthly Eggs and Issues. Virginia Tech Associate Vice President for Innovation and Partnerships, Brandy Salmon, will talk about Virginia Tech and Amazon HQ2. Amazon announced in November that it will build its second headquarters in Crystal City. Virginia Tech will will build an Innovation Campus near the new headquarters.

Government, non-profit and business leaders will gather in Blacksburg today for the annual Livability in Action Exchange. The annual event looks at community projects that advance the goal of the Livability Initiative Report. Topics being discussed include a bike share program, school revitalization and retaining a talented workforce.

