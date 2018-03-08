What's News Today: March 8, 2018

Roanoke County planners want your feedback for the Reimagine Hollins project as they develop future plans. Planners are looking for ideas on new business and housing development, transportation changes and facilities updates. Final plans are expected to include a connected, mixed-use center in the heart of hollins. Tonight's meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hollins Branch Library.

The city of Lexington holds a workshop as it begins to update its Comprehensive Plan. The plan will guide community leaders in addressing the needs of the community when making public policy. It will include transportation, utilities, land use, recreation, housing and more. Tonight's kick-off workshop begins at 6 p.m. in Marshall Hall at Virginia Military Institute.

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation holds its annual Breakfast with the Superintendent this morning. Interim superintendent, Dr. Larry Massie will speak, followed by a group of seniors talk about how their education has prepared them for success. The program begins at 7:30 this morning at Drysdale Student Center.

The Town of Christiansburg holds a public meeting tonight about revisions to the town's noise ordinance. As we first reported earlier this week, if the ordinance passes, it could prevent the Starlite Drive-in from operating. The planning commission could vote on the changes in early April, with town council possibly voting on the changes in late April. Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum will unveil a new mural today, honoring the former first lady's legacy. The mural, "From Wytheville to The White House," will feature eight scenes from Wilson's life. Wilson was married to President Woodrow Wilson, who served as President from 1913 to 1921.

The League of Women Voters of Roanoke Valley and Roanke County Public Library holds a celebration for International Women's Day. A panel of speakers will share their personal experiences. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. at the Vinton Library.

A workshop about broadband for businesses take place this morning. Roanoke Valley Economic Development and the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority will talk about trends that could affect connectivity, operating at peak efficiency and regional infrastructure. Today's session starts at 9 a.m. at South County Library. Prior coverage.

