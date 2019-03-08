What's News Today: March 8, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors begins at two day planning retreat today. It is working to develop a long-term strategic plan for the county.

Ferrum College hosts the NCAA Wrestling Tournament starting today. The events will be held at the Berglund Center today and tomorrow. This is the first time since 1936 the event has been held in Virginia and the first time Ferrum has hosted a national championship.

Community School begins preparing for this year's Strawberry Festival. Volunteers will bake more than 10,000 shortcakes today. This year's Strawberry Festival is May 3rd and 4th in Roanoke's Elmwood Park.

Head to the Berglund Center for the LFA Kids Consignment sale. You'll find great deals on children's items, clothing and home décor. It continues today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia holds its awareness month kickoff starting today. There will be presentations, panel discussions and a fashion show. It's today and tomorrow at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood.



