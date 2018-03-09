What's News Today: March 9, 2018

A drunk driving crash survivor will speak to students at Heritage High School today. Ray Dyke will talk to students in driver education classes. He was the only survivor of a crash involving a drunk driver in 1993.

Roanoke Valley Christian Schools will give back to the community today. Nearly 400 students will work with staff at the rescue mission and Roanoke County Park and Recreation today. They will work in the food pantry, mulch playground equipment and clean up parks. They will also pack more than 10,000 servings of macaroni and cheese for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

More Headlines

Today is the deadline to submit an application for Roanoke City School Board. There are three seats coming open at the end of June. Applications should be submitted to the City Clerk's Office.



