What's News Today: May 1, 2018

Sentencing takes place today for the Roanoke teacher, charged with two counts of indecent liberties. According to Roanoke City Schools, Jeremy Pohlman was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position at Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The man, accused of shooting his elderly stepfather and a dog in Giles County, is in court today for a preliminary hearing. 53 year-old Brian Albert is facing several charges, including malicious wounding and animal cruelty, after a January 4th shooting and standoff in Eggleston.

The Berglund Center will announce the shows you will see this season in Broadway in Roanoke. This is the 25th season for the series. There's a celebration this evening where this season's shows will be announced.

Today is the deadline to buy flood insurance to have it go into effect before hurricane season. Policies take 30 days to kick in. Standard homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from floods. Hurricane season starts on June 1st.

A career and lifestyle fair takes place in the Roanoke Valley today. The event is designed for people who are looking for jobs, educational experiences and leisure opportunities. Around 80 organizations will set up at the Berglund Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Wythe-Wytheville-Bland Chamber of Commerce holds a business and community expo today. More than 90 organizations will be there, talking about job opportunities and showing off their products and services. The expo runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

The National Park Service will hold a preview of the 2018 Blue Ridge Parkway Season today, showcasing activities and projects. Parkway staff will give you a look at projects and operations of the parkway, including restoration of historic facilities, vista management and education initiatives. The parkway preview runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge Visitor Center in Roanoke.

Part of Route 600, or Morris Hill Road, in Alleghany County remains closed. VDOT will make improvements to the bridges over Rucker Hollow Stream and a tributary of Dry Branch. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 641 then Route 666. Southbound traffic will use Route 666 then Route 641. The road is expected to re-open on June 7th.

Exit 150A on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County remains closed until 5 p.m. today. Crews will work on the curb along the new barrier wall. Use exit 150B to get to Route 11. You can also expect alternating lane closure on Interstate 81 southbound as crews work on overhead signs.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, milling and paving operations will take place on Park Avenue in Lynchburg between Taylor Street and Seventh Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

