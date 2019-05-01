What's News Today: May 1, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A representative of Senator Tim Kaine's office will be in Chatham today. Kaine Connects allows people to get personalized attention on issues with the federal government. You can talk to someone from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pittsylvania County Public Library.

Richfield Living holds a groundbreaking today as it expands its independent living and facility in Salem. It is also building a new skilled nursing facility. Richfield is home to more than 600 residents, employing more than 500 people.

Centra will reveal its new neonatal-pediatric transport vehicle today. It replaces an existing van, which has a mobile intensive care unit. It has the capability to transport two patients and four staff. The vehicle was paid for with donations to Centra's Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Centra Foundation.

The City of Roanoke holds a renaming ceremony for the courthouse. It will be named after Oliver Hill, a Roanoke native and civil rights attorney. Last year, the city dedicated a marker in front of Hill's childhood home.

Today is the due date to file your Virginia tax returns. If you don't meet the filing deadline, you get an automatic six month extension to file, but you must pay any taxes owed by midnight to avoid penalty and interest.

Today is reading day at Liberty University. Today therapy dogs will be on campus to relax students, preparing for final exams. Tomorrow, there is a llama petting zoo.

Lynchburg city leaders and presidents of area college will gather for a Town and Gown Meeting. The informal meeting is held to strengthen relationships between the city and area colleges and universities.

Today kicks off Make Danville Shine Month. The month, declared by the mayor, encourages people and business owners to clean up and fix up their properties and neighborhoods. The Public Works Department will waive fees for yard waste, tire disposal and appliance pickup.

If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, head to Virginia Western Community College today. The school is holding a hiring expo, where you can meet representatives from local, state and federal agencies. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fralin Center.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.