What's News Today: May 10, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Rocky Mount Farmers' Market is home to the Strawberry Festival. Enjoy lots of strawberry treats, entertainment, a rock climbing wall and more. It's Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts the Car-B-Que Summer Cruise-in and Concert Series. Enjoy cars, food trucks and more. Group, Empty Bottles, is the evening's entertainment. It's Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

Auditions begin today for a movie being shot in southwest Virginia. "My Brothers' Crossing" is based on a book and true story, about an accident that claimed the lives of Bobby and Pam Clark in rural, southwest Virginia. There are several roles available for men between ages of 18 and 60 and women ages 18 to 45. Auditions are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount.

The Profiles of Honor Tour comes to Martinsville today and tomorrow. The 36-foot trailer houses an exhibition, bring to life the Commonwealth's role in World Wars I and II. It's open today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.