What's News Today: May 11, 2018

A new disc golf courses opens today in Roanoke County. A ribbon cutting takes place at 2 p.m. today at the Mayflower Hills Park. The 18 hole course has beginner, intermediate and advanced tee boxes. The course is the largest in the county. It will host its first regional tournament tomorrow.

Miss Virginia USA, Ashley Vollrath, will leave today to compete in the Miss USA pageant. In order to get ready for the competition, she will travel to Louisiana instead of walking at graduation today at Virginia Tech, where she majored in multimedia journalism and a minor in international studies.

Miss Virginia will attend the Log A Load for Kids Golf Tournament in Amherst. The logging, milling, paper and forestry industries are coming together to raise money for Virginia Baptist and Lynchburg General Hospitals, to help children who are treated there. Over the past 22 years, the event has raised nearly $850,000.

Total Action for Progress will Paint the Park Purple tonight at Salem Red Sox stadium to bring awareness about community programs and services for victims of domestic violence. You are encouraged to wear purple to tonight's game.

River Ridge Dermatology will hold a free skin cancer screening today. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer among both men and women. The screenings are first-come, first-served from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

