What's News Today: May 12, 2018

The State Senate will reconvene in special session today to debate the state budget. Medicaid expansion has been one of the main sticking points. The republican-controlled house included expansion in its budget, but the senate did not. Today, they will get an update on revenue projects before considering other items. Since the regular session, two republican senators say they will now support expanding the program. If a budget is not passed by June 30th, Virginia government would shut down for the first time ever.

A Danville student athlete will receive an Allstate Foundation/VHSL Achievement Award. Tyler Jarrett of Tunstall High School in Danville will be awarded Class 3 Male Athlete of the Year, winning a $1,5000 scholarship for excelling in the classroom and in athletics. Also being honored are Audra White of George Wythe High School and Brittany Stiefel of Marion Senior High School.

Roanoke City Council is set to vote on changes to fees for emergency medical services. The proposal calls for an increase of $55 to 98$ dollars, depending on the levels of service. Roanoke Fire-EMS chief, David Hoback, said the new fee structure is comparable with surrounding communities.

No Kid Hungry Virginia will celebrate Rural Retreat High School in Wythe County as one of 12 winners in the Virginia Breakfast Challenge. At the end of the last school year, schools across the Commonwealth competed by increasing participation in their school breakfast program. The school will be awarded a $1,000 check.

The city of Roanoke holds a stakeholders meeting for the Melrose-Orange Target Area. People living or working in this area will have a chance to give feedback on information that is presented. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Goodwill on Melrose.

Part of Route 600, or Morris Hill Road, in Alleghany County remains closed. VDOT will make improvements to the bridges over Rucker Hollow Stream and a tributary of Dry Branch. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 641 then Route 666. Southbound traffic will use Route 666 then Route 641. The road is expected to re-open on June 7th.

Alternating lane closure are expected this week in Botetourt County. Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Route 220 north and south bound and Route 11 will see the closure off of exit 150 as crews pave the highways. Work is expected to continue through the 24th.

This week, expect delays on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg, between Horseford Road and 10th Street. Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on permeable pavers.

