What's News Today: May 13, 2019

This week is Bike to Work Week. Governor Northam made the proclamation, encouraging people to bike, calling it healthy and economical. Riders can cut costs on parking, gas and wear on their cars. It also reduces congestion and improves air quality.

Seventh Street in Lynchburg will be closed starting today from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Crews will be working on underground utilities between Main Street and Commerce Street. Work is expected to last through next Monday.

Roanoke City Council is expected to approve its budget today. The $299 million spending plan holds taxes flat and give $83 million to schools. Council will also meet in special session to fill two seats on the school board.

Lynchburg Police will commemorate National Police Week today. They will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the Public Safety Building. Tomorrow, Congressman Ben Cline will be the speaker at the annual Police Week Memorial Service.

Mission BBQ celebrates Armed Forces Week. Each day this week, the restaurant chain will commemorate a different branch of the military, offering a free sandwich. They will pay tribute to the Army today, Marine Corps tomorrow, Navy on Wednesday, Air Force Thursday and Coast Guard on Friday.

The City of Lynchburg holds a community Workshop today for the Tyreeanna/Pleasant Valley Neighborhoods. It's working on the 2040 Neighborhood Plan and wants to get ideas about land use, services, open space and more. If you want to give your thoughts, the meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will discuss the site of a new CarMax dealership. The rezoning request allows for construction of a 7,500 square foot building, vehicle display area and employee and customer parking. Turn lanes would be constructed on Peters Creek Road as well as a sidewalk.

Appalachian Power will begin cataloging the shoreline of Claytor Lake today. Two to three man crews will be taking photos from the boat. They are looking at structures located along the shoreline below the 1,850 foot elevation line. Work could take up to six months.

Blacksburg Town Council holds a special meeting today about midtown redevelopment. They will meet in closed session to talk about the old Blacksburg Middle School site. As we reported last month, the town wants to build a 35,000 square foot police station there.

