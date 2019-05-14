What's News Today: May 14, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Lynchburg City Council holds a public hearing about short-term rentals. The proposed ordinance will limit rentals to less than 30 consecutive days. Homeowners will have to register with the city and pay a fee and provide an additional parking space for renters. Rentals will be limited to four people. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is urging council to oppose the proposed regulations. They want to see the planning commission work with potential hosts to find a compromise. They say the current proposal creates unintended consequences to all parties.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about its upcoming budget and tax rates. The $83.4 million spending plan is a 3.7 percent increase. Real estate and personal property tax rates are expected to remain the same. The board will also hold a public hearing on the school board's $48.5 million budget.

Martinsville City Council will vote on its budget for next fiscal year. The $95.2 million plan is an increase of $3.3 million. Tax rates will remain unchanged. Sewer fees are proposed to increase $2.50 a month.

An informational meeting takes place today about clergy patrols in Danville. Local clergy members will spend a few hours a week riding with officers. Since people are often more trusting of clergy than police, the department hopes this will improve communication help reduce crime.

Botetourt County holds its final open house about its comprehensive plan. The plan will address land use needs, challenges and opportunities. Today's meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Buchanan Library.

The Lynchburg Police Department commemorates National Police Week. It will hold a memorial service this morning. The keynote speaker is 6th district Congressman Ben Cline. The service starts at 9 a.m. at College Hill Baptist Church.

A meeting takes place in Charlotte County today about increase the amount of local food served in schools. Virginia's Farm-to School Network is working to increase local food purchases to $22 million by 2022.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about its budget for the next fiscal year. The $197 million plan is a 3.2 percent increase. Tax rates will remain unchanged. The budget proposed a 2.5 percent pay raise for employees. The school system will receive $81.4 million from the county.



