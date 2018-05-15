What's News Today: May 15, 2018

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual dinner tonight. The guest speaker is Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia's Community College. The community college system opened a shared services center in Botetourt County in 2016. The center is said to increase efficiency by centralizing administrative functions.

The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville holds Bridges out of Poverty. Busineses, agencies and organizations that work with people living in poverty, will learn the challenges they face.

The Alzheimer Association and Freedom First Credit Union will give a presentation today on protecting older adults from financial exploitation. Participants will learn how to avoid misuse of assets and share how to protect important information. The presentation begins at 1 p.m. at the South County Library in Roanoke.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about the county's budget. The budget includes a seven cent increase to the real estate tax and a 17 cent increase to the personal property tax. Money will be used to the business park, landfill, public safety and schools.

Mental Health America of Roanoke Valley holds its annual Walk for Mental Health today. It's a fundraiser to support the organization which runs a free mental health clinic. The walk begins at 6 p.m. at Wasena Park.

As part of National Salvation Army Week, the Lynchburg Salvation Army will hold a reentry job fair today. Several employers will be there from several fields, focused on providing opportunities for ex-offenders and entry level positions. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center Gym.

The Park and Ride at exit 140 off of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County will close overnight. From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., cars will need to be moved from the lot. Message board are in place.

The Lynchburg Police Department will honor fallen officers today. Retired police chief, Charles Bennett, will be the keynote speaker. The Police Memorial Service starts at 10 a.m. at College Hill Baptist Church.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold several public hearings tonight. One is for a fee assessment for courthouse construction and renovation. A $2 fee would be assessed for actions filed in district and circuit courts. Another would implement a solid waste disposal fee. Proceeds from the fee will be used by the county for maintaining the landfill and purchasing equipment for collection of residential solid waste.

