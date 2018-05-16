What's News Today: May 16, 2018

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation holds a baseball clinic today. Teaming up with Ripken Baseball, boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14 will talk part. This one of nearly 200 in the country.

The Ride of Silence takes place this evening in Radford. It's a slow paced bike ride taking place in cities around the world to honor people who have been hurt of killed while riding on public roadways. Staging begins at 6:30 p.m. with a moment of silence, then the ride at 7 p.m.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office will remember law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty. 101 officers were killed from Jan 1st 2017 through May 7, 2018. The sheriff's office will hold a ceremony where Dogwood tree will be planted. The Boys with a Dream will be there to recreate their tribute to law enforcement.

The Salem VA Medical Center holds an open house today at its Lynchburg Clinic. Staff will be there to answer questions about eligibility and to talk about programs. The open house runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salem VA Medical Center will holds its annual VA2K Walk or Roll Event. It encourages people live an active lifestyle, while supporting homeless Veterans. At the event, bicycles, helmets and locks will be given to Veterans who have barriers getting transportation.

