What's News Today: May 16, 2019

A road closure in Roanoke could impact your commute today. Kirk Avenue between Jefferson Street and Market Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. to accommodate delivery of exhibits to the Science Museum of Western Virginia. The south entrance to the Center in the Square parking garage will also be closed. The road is expected to reopen later today.

The Veterans Outreach Coordinator from the Salem VA Medical Center will be at Patrick Henry Community College today. He will help veterans enroll for health care and provide information about services. If you're interested, head to Frith Hall from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission meets today to discuss future plans for the Central Virginia Training Center. It's looking to create a redevelopment plan for the center. A bill to keep the center open failed to pass in the General Assembly this year. It's slated to close next year.

Valley Star Credit Union holds its annual golf tournament today. Proceeds from the event benefit Carilion Children's Hospital in Roanoke. The event tees off at 8 a.m. at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office holds its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service. It begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church. Virginia Western's Campus Police will holds its memorial service today. It's at 4 p.m. At St. John Lutheran Church in Roanoke. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office will hold a wreath laying ceremony this morning at 11 a.m. in front of the sheriff's office.

Roanoke County will test its emergency notification system today. RoCo Alert acts like a reverse 911 system, call household in the 911 Center's database. The test is held each year to make sure procedures and staff training are up to date. The test is take place around 9 a.m. this morning.

The winners of this year's Gauntlet Business Competition will be announced tonight. Local entrepreneurs have gone through training sessions, met with mentors and turned in their playbooks. Tonight, they will find out if they win money to get their businesses started.

Goodwill Industries holds a hiring event today in Madison Heights. The organization is looking to add 200 employees for its retail stores and donation centers. The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Jobs Center.

If you're looking for a new job, head to the Greater Lynchburg Community Job Fair. Recruiters from dozens of local companies will be there. It runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church.

Virginia Military Institute holds commencement today. More than 300 cadets from 31 states and three countries will receive their diplomas. VMI superintendent, General Binford Peay III will address the graduates.

