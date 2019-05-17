What's News Today: May 17, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The man, accused of killing a motel owner, will be arraigned in Roanoke today. Timothy Church is charged with first degree murder in the death of Ish Patel. Police say Church was locked in the motel's office with Patel and two other people. Patel died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police say came from being hit with a baseball bat.

Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Chris Michael will go Over the Edge today. It's a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia. People will rapel down the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Money raised will help match children with adult mentors.

A candlelight vigil takes place tonight, remembering the four people killed in the South River Market explosion. Paul Ruley, Roger Roberts, Kevin Roberts and Samantha Lewis were killed in the blast last Friday. State Police continues to investigate the cause of the explosion. Right now, it says it does not appear suspicious in nature. The vigil begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the site.

The Lynchburg Police Department holds a promotion ceremony today. Nine officers will be promoted. If you wish to attend, the ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in council chambers.

Support cancer patients and research at Relay for Life of Virginia's Blue Ridge. It's a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. There will be vendors, kids activities, music and more. Cancer survivors, caregivers and those who have lost their battle will be honored as well. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Berglund Center.



