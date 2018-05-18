What's News Today: May 18, 2018

The United Way of the New River Valley holds its annual drive-thru breakfast this morning. For a $10 donation, you can get a bag with a biscuit, baked goods, fruit and coffee. Proceeds benefit the United Way's community projects. The event runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn Christiansburg.

The Rural Retreat woman, charged in connection to the death of a West Virginia man, is scheduled to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing. Roena Mills is charged with second degree murder in the death of her 29-year old boyfriend. According to court documents, Mills was covered in blood when a neighbor found her in the woods. Investigators found the man's decapitated body at his home.

Two dogs will arrive in Roanoke today from South Korea. Angels of Assisi will receive the dogs from Wings of Rescue. The animals were rescued from a dog meat farm. Angels will give them the medical care they need before then putting them up for adoption.

As part of National Pet Adoption Weekend, Angels of Assisi and other local humane societies will be at the Pet Smart on Valley View Blvd., look for homes for animals. They will be there today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Firefighters in Danville will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. They will Fill the Boot at the Sam's Club in Danville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fill the Boot campaign brings in, on average, around $8,000 each year in the River City.



