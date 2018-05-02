What's News Today: May 2, 2018

Danville Utilities will hold a public meeting today to talk about upgrading overhead transmission lines. The lines connect the Riverside and New Design substations. The upgrade is expected to provide more capacity and better reliability. The project is expected to start later this month and take six months to complete. Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Pepsi Building on Craghead Street.

A ramp closure could affect your daily commute starting today. The Franklin Road exit on Route 220 northbound will close today. The closure is needed to allow crews to install steel support beams over the ramp, replace guard rails and repave. The closure is expected to last for two months.

LewisGale Physicians will make a donation to Ronald McDonald House. Wagons with toys, snacks and supplies, as well as a check will be given to help people who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House. The toys will be given to children to have while they stay there and to take home with them.

An open house takes place today at the Florence Elston Inn and Conference Center at Sweet Briar College. Guest rooms and event spaces have been updates due to a gift from the family of Florence Elston and Gordon Beemer.

Starting today, part of Route 600, or Morris Hill Road, in Alleghany County remains closed. VDOT will make improvements to the bridges over Rucker Hollow Stream and a tributary of Dry Branch. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 641 then Route 666. Southbound traffic will use Route 666 then Route 641. The road is expected to re-open on June 7th.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, milling and paving operations will take place on Park Avenue in Lynchburg between Taylor Street and Seventh Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

