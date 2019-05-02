What's News Today: May 2, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

William Fleming High School hosts the 54th annual Cosmopolitan Invitational Track and Field Meet starting today. More than 1,800 middle and high school students from across the region will take part. Scholarships will be awarded. More than $86,000 in scholarships have been awarded in the past two decades.

The Christiansburg Farmers' Market holds its opening day celebration today. Vendors will be set up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. There's also live music and food. The farmers' market operates on Thursday through October.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. The left lane of Route 460 westbound near Candler's Mountain Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will patch the approach slab to the bridge.

Religious leaders and local police departments will work together, talking about safety in places of worship. They will talk about crime prevention, implementing safety teams, security concerns, active shooters and more. Law enforcement from Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County will take part.

The Pulaski County School Board holds a budget work session tonight. The proposed $47.9 million spending plan is a $1.5 million increase. The budget includes a three percent raise for staff and money for five additional school security officers.

An community meeting takes place tonight for Reimagine Oak Grove. Staff from Roanoke City and County will will answer questions about the first draft of the plans, asking you to prioritize projects. Those include public space and landscaping, Oak Grove Park improvements and transportation. If you want to give your input, today's meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Elementary.

The City of Lynchburg holds a Police Department Demolition Event today. A new facility will be built at the site of the old Greater Lynchburg Transit Company on Kemper Street. The current building will be torn down to accommodate consolidating the department from three buildings into one. The price tag for the project is $39 million.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds a two day workshop on suicide intervention. It teaches people to recognize when someone may have suicidal thoughts and ways to create a plan to support their immediate safety. The Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is widely used by healthcare workers throughout the country.

