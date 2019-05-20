What's News Today: May 20, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Part of Ninth Street in Lynchburg will closed starting today. From 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily through July 19th, Appalachian Power will work on underground utilities.

Roanoke City Council holds a public hearing on rezoning land for a new car dealership. Carmax is requesting to build a 7,500 square foot building, vehicle display area and employee and customer parking. Turn lanes and a sidewalk would be built on Peters Creek Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office holds its annual Fallen Officers' Memorial Ceremony today. They will honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year. In 2018, 158 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. 43 have died.

This week is National Safe Boating Week. It runs the week before Memorial Day and traditionally the kickoff to boating season at area lakes. To remind boaters about safety, Bridgewater Marina at Smith Mountain Lake will roll out a social media campaign, talking about essential equipment, boating under the influence and life jackets. The U.S. Coast Guard says 648 people died in boating accidents in 2017.

The trial begins today for two of the men, charged with killing a man in Danville. Dashaun Trent and Tredarius Keene are accused of killing Antwan Tucker, Jr. in December 2017. K'Darius West was also charged in the case. He plead guilty in October.

